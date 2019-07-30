TOLEDO, Ohio — Animal activist group PETA has placed a giant digital billboard on Talmadge Road. According to PETA, the idea is to call out fast food chains that are behind in offering vegan options.

The sign is located near McDonald's and Arby's at 4427 Talmadge Road. It features a picture of a cow with the words, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

PETA's executive vice president Tracy Reiman released this statement:

"PETA's billboard takes McDonald's and Arby's to task for still serving sad old meat meals instead of catering to the rising demand for vegan options as other fast-food chains now do. As more people go vegan for animals, the environment, and health reasons, PETA urges restaurants to embrace this market or risk losing customers."

We have reached out to Arby's and McDonald's for comment, but are still waiting to hear back.