It may seem like you just did this, but it's already almost time to renew your dog tags for 2020!
Dog license renewal is from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, and licenses must be paid in full before the Jan. 31 deadline.
The license fee is $25 per dog for all dogs over three months old or owned for more than 30 days.
You can also buy a three-year tag for $75 or a permanent tag for $250.
The penalty fee for not renewing your dog's license is $25 per dog.
You can pay for a license using cash, check or credit card at one of the following locations.
You can also renew the license online here.
Birmingham Library - 203 Paine Ave. Toledo, OH 43605
(419) 259-5210
2. Heatherdowns Library - 3265 Glanzman Rd. Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 259-5270
3. Holland Library - 1032 S. McCord Rd. Holland, OH 43528
(419) 259-5240
4. Kent Library - 3101 Collingwood Blvd. Toledo, OH 43610
(419) 259-5340
5. King Road Library - 3900 King Rd Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 259-5380
6. Lagrange Library - 3422 Lagrange St. Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 259-5280
7. Locke Library - 703 Miami St. Toledo, OH 43605
(419) 259-5310
8. Main Library - 325 Michigan St. Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 259-5200
9. Maumee Library - 501 River Rd. Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 259-5360
10. Mott Library - 1085 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 259-5230
11. Oregon Library - 3340 Dustin Rd. Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 259-5250
12. Point Place Library - 2727 117th St. Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 259-5390
13. Reynolds Corners Library - 4833 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 259-5320
14. Sanger Library - 3030 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606
(419) 259-5370
15. South Library - 1736 Broadway St. Toledo, OH 43609
(419) 259-5395
16. Sylvania Library - 6749 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2089
17. Toledo Heights Library - 423 Shasta Dr. Toledo, OH 43609
(419) 259-5220
18. Washington Library - 5560 Harvest Ln. Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 259-5330
19. Waterville Library - 800 Michigan Ave. Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-3055
20. West Toledo Library - 1320 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43612
(419) 259-5290
21. Gladieux Do-It Best - 5120 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-0601
22. Keeler’s Korner Store - 12290 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. Berkey, OH 43504
(419) 829-3066
23. Lewis Vet - 5104 Lewis Ave. Toledo, OH 43612
(419) 476-9105
24. Shoreland Animal Hospital - 4940 Suder Ave. Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 729-0766
25. Sylvania Vet - 4801 N. Holland Sylvania Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 885-4421
26. Heatherdowns License Bureau - 4460 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1390
27. Market Place West License Bureau - 3606 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 720-6900
28. Oregon License Bureau - 3018 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4100
29. Sylvania License Bureau 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 885-0201
30. Lucas County Auditor - One Government Center Suite 770 Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 213-4406
31. Lucas County Canine Care & Control - 410 S. Erie St. Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 213-2800