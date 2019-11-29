It may seem like you just did this, but it's already almost time to renew your dog tags for 2020!

Dog license renewal is from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, and licenses must be paid in full before the Jan. 31 deadline.

The license fee is $25 per dog for all dogs over three months old or owned for more than 30 days.

You can also buy a three-year tag for $75 or a permanent tag for $250.

The penalty fee for not renewing your dog's license is $25 per dog.

You can pay for a license using cash, check or credit card at one of the following locations.

You can also renew the license online here.

Birmingham Library - 203 Paine Ave. Toledo, OH 43605

(419) 259-5210

2. Heatherdowns Library - 3265 Glanzman Rd. Toledo, OH 43614

(419) 259-5270

3. Holland Library - 1032 S. McCord Rd. Holland, OH 43528

(419) 259-5240

4. Kent Library - 3101 Collingwood Blvd. Toledo, OH 43610

(419) 259-5340

5. King Road Library - 3900 King Rd Toledo, OH 43617

(419) 259-5380

6. Lagrange Library - 3422 Lagrange St. Toledo, OH 43608

(419) 259-5280

7. Locke Library - 703 Miami St. Toledo, OH 43605

(419) 259-5310

8. Main Library - 325 Michigan St. Toledo, OH 43604

(419) 259-5200

9. Maumee Library - 501 River Rd. Maumee, OH 43537

(419) 259-5360

10. Mott Library - 1085 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43607

(419) 259-5230

11. Oregon Library - 3340 Dustin Rd. Oregon, OH 43616

(419) 259-5250

12. Point Place Library - 2727 117th St. Toledo, OH 43611

(419) 259-5390

13. Reynolds Corners Library - 4833 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615

(419) 259-5320

14. Sanger Library - 3030 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606

(419) 259-5370

15. South Library - 1736 Broadway St. Toledo, OH 43609

(419) 259-5395

16. Sylvania Library - 6749 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560

(419) 882-2089

17. Toledo Heights Library - 423 Shasta Dr. Toledo, OH 43609

(419) 259-5220

18. Washington Library - 5560 Harvest Ln. Toledo, OH 43623

(419) 259-5330

19. Waterville Library - 800 Michigan Ave. Waterville, OH 43566

(419) 878-3055

20. West Toledo Library - 1320 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43612

(419) 259-5290

21. Gladieux Do-It Best - 5120 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616

(419) 693-0601

22. Keeler’s Korner Store - 12290 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. Berkey, OH 43504

(419) 829-3066

23. Lewis Vet - 5104 Lewis Ave. Toledo, OH 43612

(419) 476-9105

24. Shoreland Animal Hospital - 4940 Suder Ave. Toledo, OH 43611

(419) 729-0766

25. Sylvania Vet - 4801 N. Holland Sylvania Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560

(419) 885-4421

26. Heatherdowns License Bureau - 4460 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH 43614

(419) 381-1390

27. Market Place West License Bureau - 3606 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623

(419) 720-6900

28. Oregon License Bureau - 3018 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616

(419) 698-4100

29. Sylvania License Bureau 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560

(419) 885-0201

30. Lucas County Auditor - One Government Center Suite 770 Toledo, OH 43604

(419) 213-4406

31. Lucas County Canine Care & Control - 410 S. Erie St. Toledo, OH 43604

(419) 213-2800