According to Toledo police shooting occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot in the leg on the 100 block of W Bancroft in central Toledo early Sunday morning.

According to Toledo police, Sonja Langwell was shot in the leg at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of W Bancroft in Central Toledo.

The condition of Langwell is unknown. There is no suspect in custody.