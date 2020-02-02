Toledo police are investigating an altercation at 13th St. near Madison Ave. in downtown Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, two females were fighting around 5:30 p.m.

Police say one of them had to be taken away in an ambulance.

There is no word, at this time, on the identity of the victim or the extent of their injuries.

