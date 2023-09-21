Person struck by car near Fremont; in critical condition

Ryan Crispen, 32, was riding a skateboard near the outer limits of Fremont when he was struck by a car attempting to turn onto another, OSHP said.

FREMONT, Ohio — One person is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in Sandusky Township Wednesday night.

Ryan Crispen, 32, was riding a skateboard westbound on Hayes Avenue, near the outer limits of Fremont, when he was struck by a car, driven by Andrew Myers, 59, heading eastbound on Hayes Avenue, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Myers attempted to turn left to travel north on Brush Street when he struck Crispen, OSHP said.

Crispen was not wearing any protective equipment and sustained serious injuries. Myers was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

