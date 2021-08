Shane Donavon Warner has been arrested by Toledo Police Department for felonious assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested Sunday morning in west Toledo for allegedly stabbing a victim several times in the chest.

According to court records, 35-year-old Shane Donavon Warner was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. and charged with felonious assault. Police say Warner stabbed a victim several times in the chest with a large knife he owned.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Norwood Avenue.