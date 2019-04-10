TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say a victim took themselves to the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Lawrence Ave. and Monroe Street.

Police say the victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and information gained led police to the intersection where they found several bullet casings laying in the street.

The victim's condition is unknown and there is no word on any arrests made.

Parts of Monroe St. and Lawrence Ave. were blocked off while police investigated the scene and gathered evidence.