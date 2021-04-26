Police respond to shooting incident in Springfield Township

One victim was injured after their vehicle was shot at.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Springfield Township Monday afternoon where one person was injured.

According to a sheriff's deputy, an altercation occurred somewhere in Toledo. Those involved fled the scene and traveled to Lincoln Green Street in Springfield Township where suspects shot at the victim's vehicle.

The victim was injured, but it's unclear if they were shot. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.