TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot after gunfire erupted in south Toledo early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Orchard near Broadway.

When police arrived to the scene they found at least one home with multiple bullet holes in the front wall and casings scattered in the street and sidewalk.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound around the same time as the shooting.

Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and they are treating the two incidents as separate cases, but do believe the victim is related to the shooting on Orchard.

No arrests have been made at this time.