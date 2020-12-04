TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in custody after a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened near Euclid and Greenwood around 5:45 p.m.

WTOL

Police say a person took off running after being shot. Police detained the victim and put him into custody.

Police are not saying why they were put into custody.

The total number of victims is unknown at this time as is the exact location of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

