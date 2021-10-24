Person seriously injured after being hit by train on railroad bridge over Berdan Ave.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was seriously injured after being hit by a train in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the person was hit while on the tracks that cross over Berdan near Jeep Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person was on the tracks with a friend before they were hit by the train, according to police. The friend then called emergency services.

Police did not disclose the identity of the person or their age.