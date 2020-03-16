LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A person had to be pulled from a partially submerged vehicle in Jerusalem Twp. in eastern Lucas County on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle accident happened just after 9 p.m. near Meinke Marina near Corduroy and Park Colony Blvd.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office said the driver was trapped in the vehicle before being rescued by emergency crews who then proceeded to give them CPR.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

It’s unknown what caused the crash.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Police: TPD detective involved in deadly pedestrian crash

RELATED: Man found dead in ditch four days after Wood Co. accident