Person placed into custody after standoff situation in east Toledo

Police say the incident began around 5 p.m. when a person was shot on the corner of Albert St. and White St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after Toledo police surrounded a home in an east Toledo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot around 5 p.m. on the corner of Albert St. and White St.

The shooting suspect then barricaded themselves in a home on Albert St. with others.

Over a dozen officers responded to the scene, some with weapons drawn.

Police were talking through a megaphone to someone in the home who was yelling back at them.

At 6:30 p.m. the suspect came out of the home and was placed into custody.

The shooting victim's age and identity are unknown at this time but they are believed to be an adult.

Police say the victim was in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online for the latest information as it becomes available.

