The crash happened on Sunday afternoon under the I-75 overpass coming into downtown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is dead after an accident on the Anthony Wayne Trail coming into downtown on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says a car struck one of the piers under the 1-75 overpass around 3 p.m.

The victim was entrapped in the car and had to be extricated after the coroner arrived on the scene.

No information about the age or gender of the victim is available at this time.

The Anthony Wayne Trail was closed down much of the afternoon.