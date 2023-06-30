One killed in Fulton Co. crash Friday evening

The single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 3 just south of US 20A in Swan Creek Township, according to OSHP.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County Friday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The crash happened on County Road 3 just south of US 20A in Swan Creek Township at about 6:30 p.m.

The driver was not named in the OSHP's press release.

OSHP said the driver was traveling north on County Road 3 "at an excessive rate of speed" when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a parked van and utility pole. The driver's car then caught on fire.

A dog survived the crash and was taken in by the Fulton County Dog Warden, OSHP said.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.