Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash at Fulton-Lucas county line

A person is hospitalized with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Angola Road and S. Fulton-Lucas Road late Monday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., troopers tell our WTOL 11 crew on the scene. Two vehicles collided in the intersection and troopers did not release any further details on the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

