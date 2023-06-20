Pedestrian struck, hospitalized with suspected life-threatening injuries

Toledo police crews responded to Douglas Road Tuesday afternoon regarding a pedestrian struck.

Police responded to a west Toledo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a person shortly after 2 p.m., injuring them.

Toledo police told WTOL 11 that an adult was hit by a car at Edgebrook Drive and Douglas Road. Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital with what police described as suspected life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the car that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.

Police temporarily closed Douglas Road between Edgebrook Drive and Hiddenbrook Drive, but have since reopened the roadway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.