Feds say school testing can be delayed but not canceled; local school officials express dismay over mandate

Perrysburg officials say teachers' time would be better used in the classroom for in-person learning than having to set aside almost a week for state testing.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — While many school districts are returning to full in-person learning this month, many will need to adjust schedules again. But this time, it's not COVID-related; it's because of state testing.

Perrysburg school officials are not pleased that the annual round of state testing will move forward as planned.

"I just do not think spring 2021 is the greatest time for state testing," Perrysburg director of learning and teaching Brent Swartzmiller said.

This school year has not been an easy one for both students and teachers shifting among virtual, hybrid and in-person learning.

"I certainly don't envy the situation they're in," Rossford parent John Byrne said. "I think they're all heroes for what they've done."

Despite talk earlier this year of waiving the annual state testing for students, the U.S. Department of Education announced this week that mandatory state testing will go on.

Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler has voiced his disappointment at districts not having a choice.

"Imagine if you don't get those results back 'til three months later," he said, "how useful is that in the moment."

Teachers aren't happy either. Swartzmiller says the state tests are meant to collect data on how students are doing against the rest of the state. But many districts, including theirs, are already doing that in real-time.

"It's not in the best interest of students," he said. "It's in the best interest of those out there that need talking points regarding schools, not for our students."

Swartzmiller added state testing is disruptive. They'll have to set aside six days, students and staff, and create a schedule that is both covid safe and fits the time. He says they know better where their students stand, so this is only going to waste time.

"We get quality minutes in front of students," he said. "And this added thing, this year, will keep us from getting those quality minutes."

Byrne said teachers should be commended for working through all these challenges with this being the latest one.