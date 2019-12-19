PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's fire department is looking ahead to the next three years.

A strategic planning meeting was held at fire station headquarters Wednesday night to discuss the future of the department.

Over the years, the department has expanded and leaders want to better accommodate residents. Chief Rudy Ruiz said that over the next three years, with input from residents, his department will be looking at areas where it can improve.

"We wanted to have the public input to find out, what are the goals? What do we have to work on? What are the needs of the organization? What are the needs of the community," Ruiz said.

During the meeting, residents heard a report card looking at the department's latest initiatives to improve services, which included an increase in response times.

A big concern for residents is whether firefighters need more training.

Some residents said they would like to see the addition of more fire stations.

The department put together a similar strategic plan back in 2016. As a result, the department was able to hire more firefighters and build a second fire station.

