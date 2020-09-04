PERRYSBURG, Ohio — But band students got creative and are now having a virtual event with donors doing anything of five - like marching around the house five time or doing five push-ups in five days.

Donors can pick whatever they would like to do in lieu of the usual 5K.

In a normal year, band director Jason Jordan says the fundraiser brings in about $10,000, with the money going directly to the 5th through 8th-grade band students.

"We don't really have enough time to set up another fundraiser to get this money in place for August, and these kids will really be missing out," Jordan said. "We are one of the strongest band programs in our region, and so we want to continue that excellence here at Perrysburg and keep these kids playing and provide these meaningful and exciting opportunities for them."

The band has been doing live rehearsals over YouTube every day as they can't meet to rehearse in person.

If you would like to support the Perrysburg band student's musical education, visit the Perrysburg Schools website or social media pages to find out how you can sign up for the virtual 5K.

It costs $25 to participate this year, or $40 to sign up for this year's fundraiser and get a discount for next year.