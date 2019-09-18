PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monroe county has officially made their vote to join the regional water deal, but leaders in Perrysburg are still weighing their options on where to get their water.

On Tuesday, the community got the chance to look at the final two options, one for Bowling Green and the other for Toledo water. Both are very different.

The major difference is that under Toledo's plan, Perrysburg would have a voice while in Bowling Green they would be a customer of the system.

Council members raised a number of questions and still have several more. It's because of that uncertainty that they aren't ready to make a vote yet, but it's weighing heavy on their minds.

"It's what is a place that can take us and what place is going to treat us right," Perrysburg City Council Member Jonathan Smith said.



A big decision before Perrysburg City Council as they discuss where they will get their water in the future, either Toledo or Bowling Green. Residents have mixed feelings about what’s best.



"Both consultants stated that Toledo water is the better choice and I think it's a slam dunk for Toledo," said Jon Orser of Perrysburg.

"It sounds great,” said Tom Konz of Perrysburg Township hesitantly. “Can I trust them? I don't know. That's the problem I see."



During Perrysburg's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday their consultant with Jones and Henry Engineers suggested that Toledo is the cheaper option and provides fewer unknowns as opposed to Bowling Green, which would need to increase the size of their facility, create a pipeline and a long-term rate structure.

While council members hope to get those answers, 80% of Toledo's customers have already signed onto the regional water deal. Ed Moore, Toledo's director of public utilities, believes it's best for the region.



“It absolutely works for smaller communities as well because they don't have to look to pay for the additional cost of infrastructure to get their water from a different area,” Moore said. “They are already connected to us so that cost is already born. In the end, it will be a great deal for Perrysburg."



But council members in Perrysburg said it's not that simple. They want to know this agreement will be different.

wtol



"The historic aspect of what has happened in the past and trying to make sure that those problems don't happen again here in the future," Smith said.

No vote has been taken on what they will do yet, but it will head to the public utilities committee next week on Sep. 25 at 6 p.m\. From there, it will go before the entire council at either their Oct. 1 or Oct. 15 meeting.

A vote on regional water with Toledo must be voted on by Oct. 18, but Bowling Green has not provided an agreement that could go to a vote at this time.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Drug treatment facility approved in west Toledo

Ohio bill proposes harsher penalties for drivers who pass stopped school buses

Anthony Wayne Bridge lights up following final ProMedica summer concert