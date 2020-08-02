PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One Perrysburg family is grateful after a city worker did something that saved their lives during the recent snow storm Friday.

The Hymel family was inside Thursday during the snow like many families. They decided to use their fireplace. Perryburg refuse worker Nick Bruns, while on his route noticed a problem.

"I seen black soot coming above the fireplace vent and it didn't look good," Bruns said.

He went back to the garage and asked his supervisor if he could go back and tell the homeowner. After his shift, he got in his car and took the time to go back and knock on the door.

"I've been a volunteer firefighter for the last 17 years," he added. "So we've always been trained to be aware and look at dangers and it was a danger that I saw and it needed to be addressed."

Corinne Hymel answered the door and said looking back at it, she is so grateful for how courteous and persistent Bruns was in letting them know.

"The fact that he took time out of his day was amazing, outstanding," she said. "He's a hero, absolutely a hero."

Bruns said he'd expect anyone else to do the same for him. His crew leader, Dan Hayes, believes in Perrysburg and that everyone looks out for each other.

"Being in that truck and wearing the city shirt,you have an authority that I urge our guys to use," Hayes said.

Hymel said they scheduled for their flue to be cleaned next week. But Thursday happened to be her younger brother's 19th birthday and she said she believes someone was definitely watching over them.

"Even though, we might have not gotten carbon monoxide poisoning or a fire hadn't started, it could've," she said. "We are very very lucky that nothing awful happened and it's all because of Nick."

