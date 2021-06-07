Perrysburg woman, St. Ursula grad leading fashion brand's competition

After winning the voting portion of the competition, Emmah remains in the top 10.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg fashion blogger and photographer is one step closer to reaching her big city dreams.

Emmah Lou is competing to be the next Chief Fashion Officer for a women's clothing brand, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah.

After winning the voting portion of the competition, Emmah remains in the top 10. The next step for her is being flown to Utah next week to meet with the company.

"I don't even know what to think because it doesn't even feel real yet but like, I know once I hop on that plane, it's going to be real. It's been fun getting ready leading up for it," said Emmah Lou.