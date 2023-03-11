55-year-old Perrysburg woman dies after crash in Sandusky county

OSHP says the woman failed to stop at a stop sign at US 6 and Township Rd. 26 when her car was struck by a semi.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-year-old Perrysburg woman is dead after a crash in Sandusky County on Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Grace Molyet was driving north on Township Rd. 26 around 6 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign on U.S. 6.

At the same time, 61-year-old Kent Blocher of Union City, Ohio was driving a semi east on U.S. 6 when he struck Molyet’s car.

Both vehicles ran off the north side of the road and ran into a building.

Ms. Molyet had to be extricated from her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blocher was taken to Fremont ProMedica Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts according to police.

About 100 gallons of diesel fuel were also spilled at the scene. Police say it was contained.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

