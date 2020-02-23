PERRYSBURG, Ohio — After postponing Winterfest last month due to rain, the annual Perrysburg tradition enjoyed warm weather and plenty of traffic Saturday.

The warm weather drew families outdoors to explore downtown and everything the festival had to offer.

"First two days have been amazing," organizer and Downtown Perrysburg Inc. board member Trisha Jambor said. "We could not have asked for better weather. It was a little concerning when we had to reschedule it from January but we got really lucky."

Families enjoyed the warmer temperatures to spend outdoors.

"Having nice weather I think really helps people get out and about and enjoy what might be actually spring," said festival-goer Lou Trippel.

The ice sculptures on display didn't love the sun. But they still got plenty of love from kids and families.

"My favorite one was the Lego Batman," young Alivia Hatzidakis said. "It looked so cool."

"We like to come out whenever Perrysburg puts something on, you know especially something like this," Alivia's father, Eddie, said. "It's really cool, the kids get into it."

The artists said the sculptures are something you can only see during the winter.

"Kids love to just touch the sculptures, touch the ice," Ice Creations sculptor Matthew Larsen said, "even though it just feels like a cold wet rock."

Families, kids, and even the pets also just had the chance to be together.

"It's cool to actually see the residents out," Rock the Ice Columbus sculptor Titus Arensberg said. "That's what's different for me. I guess I'm just like a sheltered small-town, we don't come out, we don't have festivals, but everyone's out and enjoying it."

Organizers believe the event helps to bring families out of the house in the winter and spend some time together in a unique environment downtown.

"It's kind of fun to be a part of putting something on that brings so many people to explore our cute little historic downtown," Jambor added.

