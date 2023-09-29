5 cats killed in Perrysburg mobile home fire

The fire happened at the Village Green mobile home park on Reitz Road on Friday night. The residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Five cats died in a fire at a Perrysburg mobile home Friday night, according to the Lake Township Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Village Green mobile home park on Reitz Road after neighbors called at about 8:30 p.m. Two adult residents of the mobile home were gone at the time of the fire.

There was no damage to surrounding properties and no people were injured. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners in recovery efforts.

Smoke has also made nearby roadways difficult to navigate and caution is advised.

