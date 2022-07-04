Perrysburg to consider DORA at Levis Commons, expansion of downtown area

City Council will hold a public meeting on May 3. Council rejected a DORA at Levis Commons in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg is considering expanding its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and creating a second.

City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposals May 3 at 5 p.m. in council chambers. If approved, the downtown DORA would be expanded and a second DORA would be set up at the Town Center at Levis Commons.

Residents who wish to voice their opinion should attend the meeting.

Council previously rejected a DORA at Levis Commons in 2019 with a 6-0 vote. The creation of the downtown DORA was later approved.

According to city records, the downtown expansion would be 53.6 acres commencing on the north side of Fifth Street between east side of Walnut Street and west side of Front Street, proceeding north to the south side of Front Street, and including the south side of Front to the Maumee River along Louisiana Avenue. Hours of operation would remain the same - noon to 11 p.m. every day.

The downtown expansion proposal was submitted by the city.