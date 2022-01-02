'It's one of the most stressful situations': Perrysburg superintendent explains what goes into making the call to close or delay school

As a projected 12+ inches of snow draws closer to northwest Ohio, many superintendents have decided that closing school is the safest option.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools is one of more than a dozen districts already canceling school because of the incoming storm.

But before the announcement was official, WTOL 11 caught up with the superintendent to see what goes into make the call.

Weather forecasts like the one our WTOL 11 weather team is projecting present a real challenge for superintendents like Perrysburg's Tom Hosler.

Mainly because we're still waiting on the snow.

By Wednesday afternoon, Toledo and surrounding areas could see around six inches, and that's a risk most superintendents have decided they'd rather not take.

"It is one of the most stressful situations, making that decision because you can't cancel school because of one or two inches of snow, but at the same time, you don't want to put children in harm's way," Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

The roads are as clear as can be on Tuesday night.

But after Wednesday, superintendents will be driving around the district to determine how the rest of the week will play out.

"If I can't see the roads, if they haven't been plowed or touched; that's a real concern for us," he said.

While superintendents are out testing the road conditions, there's a lot to consider.

"How are those students going to navigate walking up to a mile home? [If] sidewalks won't be cleared, are they going to go in the street to walk?" Hosler said.

But that's just part of what gets taken into consideration. Take River Road, for example.

"This is a tricky road. It's part of the route that I take. The speeds here are 55 miles an hour and there are hills, twists and turns, and drives," Hosler said.

Those twists and turns await a number of other superintendents who haven't made the call yet, but like Hosler, will be faced with a decision that will affect the entire district.

It's also important to note that all districts are different and conditions can vary in each of them. Although, Hosler says many of these superintendents are communicating constantly.

Want to know if your school is delayed or closed? Check here for the latest updates!