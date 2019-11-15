PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One person is in custody and three others are on the run following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Perrysburg.

The pursuit ended in the city and the vehicle ended up on East Boundary and 795. Witnesses said the car crashed and flipped over in front of the Kingston nursing home.

At this time, one suspect has been apprehended, but police are still searching for two males and one female who were involved in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.

