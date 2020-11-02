Increasing school security measures is a top priority for many districts, including Perrysburg.

School officials are weighing their options for the junior high. One of the options that came up at a recent school board meeting was arming custodians or other staff members.

"I think it's something that is lots to consider. I think we're really in a conversation phase, so lets put everything on the table, so I certainly respect that," said Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Hosler said although all ideas are being considered, school resource officers continue to be a great option for students because of their training and experience.

"Arming staff, whether it be custodians or teachers, the training officers go through, you know firing their weapon in critical, crisis situations is something that they train for," said Hosler.

Different school board members brought various ideas to the table at last week's school board meeting including the idea of arming custodians with trained experience.

Despite no concrete decision being made, school board president Ray Pohlman feels resource officers provide a comfort level for all students

"I feel we need to have that trained officer in the district who's been trained to handle these situations," said Pohlman.

Currently there is a school resource officer at Perrysburg High School. Increased security measures at the junior high were promised to voters when they approved the school levy last November.

"When we went to the public with this last levy, that was one of the things we said we wanted to do. So this isn't a surprise to the community," said Hosler

The next school board meeting is Tuesday November, 18.

