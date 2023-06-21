Perrysburg schools to ask for $140 million levy for schools project

The district plans to ask voters for a 5.95-mill levy to pay for a new elementary building and upgrades to other schools.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg voters will decide in November on a $140 million ballot measure to build a new elementary school and expand and upgrade the district's other buildings

The board of education voted Tuesday to ask voters for a 5.95-mill bond levy to pay for the project.

Because Perrysburg is growing, the school district needs to expand and upgrade its buildings to accommodate growing enrollment, district officials have said.

U.S. Census data shows 4,500 people moved into the district between April 2010 and April 2020.

The new grade school in the southwestern portion of the district will hold 800 students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The district's plan also calls for:

Upgrading and expanding Toth, Woodland and Fort Meigs elementary schools

Adding eight classrooms at Hull Prairie Elementary School

Upgrading and expanding Perrysburg Junior High School with 12-14 new classrooms

Upgrading and expanding Perrysburg High School with 36-40 new classrooms

Upgrading fine arts and athletics facilities

Addressing deferred maintenance throughout the district

Eliminating portable classrooms

The district also has applied to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for help with funding for the new school. The state offers up to 30 percent reimbursement for the cost of qualified construction projects.

