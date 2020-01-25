PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg school board members said enough is enough earlier this week, by addressing their concerns over EdChoice with district parents.

Currently, Perrysburg Schools are not on the designated schools list for the 2020-2021 school year, but their superintendent understands they could be faced with it in the future.

Superintendent Tom Hosler said this resolution is in no way pinning public schools versus private schools. This is about their board members emphasizing to the community and legislators in Columbus how they feel about the issue.

"When you have a fight to the death. There's a winner and there's a loser when it comes to education, when it comes to students. The one thing we know is nobody wins and I think that really summarized a lot of the conversations that the board had," said Perrysburg Superintendent, Tom Hosler.

Hosler said his school district stands together with other local districts that are facing financial implications.

He believes it shows they are concerned for all our local districts and that tax payer dollars are not going where they should be.

There are talks of changes being made to the EdChoice program.

Those changes, if they are made need to be made before February 1.

