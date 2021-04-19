Perrysburg Schools investigating alleged racist comments by employee directed at student

A cellphone video of the alleged incident involves an off-camera employee making racist comments to a Mexican student on a bus.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg Schools employee is on paid leave while school officials investigate an alleged incident of racism on a school bus.

Two students reported the incident to a Perrysburg Junior High School official Friday night, after the alleged exchange took place on a bus that afternoon.

In a cellphone video obtained by WTOL 11, students are mid-conversation. A voice that sounds like an adult male is heard off-camera saying something covered up by other voices, with "Spanish" among the words said.

One of the students pauses after the man speaks and says "huh?" and at that point, the man is heard clearly as he asks if the student is from Mexico.

The student is twice asked if they are from Mexico and responds "yes" both times.

The man follows by saying, "Then shouldn't you be in a cage somewhere in Texas?"

The student then laughs and says "that's racist," while pointing at the man off-camera.

Neither the student nor the man appear on camera in the cellphone video of the alleged incident, but in a statement sent Monday, district officials confirm that the man is an employee of Perrysburg Schools and is now under investigation.

The employee has been placed on paid leave during the district's investigation, according to the statement. The offense is referred to as "very serious" and that it "may warrant disciplinary action up to and including termination."

“As a school community, we must continue to strive to create an environment that is welcoming for all students. In this case, our efforts fell short,” stated Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler. “This behavior is unacceptable and we must and will do better. We commend the students who reported the information that led to this investigation. They are embodying the Jacket Way, by demonstrating that they are respectful, responsible and ready. Our hearts are saddened knowing that these words hurt this student and others.”

Since the investigation is underway, no further comment was made regarding the specifics of the alleged incident at this time. The video is not directly referenced in the school's statement, but "pertinent laws," the district's anti-harassment policy and evidence will be part of the investigation. The employee has not been named.