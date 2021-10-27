Perrysburg Schools hosting job fair for substitutes on Wednesday

The school is looking for substitutes to cover multiple positions, including teachers and bus drivers.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools are hosting a job fair on Wednesday for this interested in a variety of substitute positions.

The school is looking for people to cover as substitutes for teachers, monitors, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians and food service workers.

School officials are encouraging everyone who is interested in applying to attend the job fair and are hopeful that Senate Bill 1 will pass soon, which would allow anyone interested in substitute teaching to do so without a bachelors degree.

"There’s been a big push among schools through the legislative funnels to re-open that back up for us, because that could open our candidate pool tremendously and that could be any day, if it does come through. The Ohio Department of Education is ready to issue licenses immediately, so we’re encouraging anyone to apply for the sub teaching license whether you have a bachelors degree or not, because that will help provide some leniency in hopefully the next few days," said Kellie Johnson, executive director of Human Resources for Perrysburg Schools.

All you have to do is stop by the Commodore Cafeteria located at 140 Indiana Ave. to attend the job fair, which runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interviews may be held on the spot.

You do not have to sign up to attend the job fair, but it is encouraged that you bring your résumé and ID.