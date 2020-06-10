Perrysburg Schools holding virtual town hall to discuss levy renewal

If the levy passes, voters will be paying the same as they are right now.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Voters in Wood County will decide the future of Perrysburg Schools when they cast their ballots in the general election this year. The district has had a levy in place since the 1980s.

Superintendent Tom Hosler said the levy brings in around 1.5 million dollars each year.

"We have a levy that is expiring on Dec. 31. It was a five-year levy and it's called a permanent improvement levy," he said.

The five-year, 1.9 mill levy is not new. Hosler said it pays for maintenance on buses, roofs, heating, air conditioning and more. There's no new money attached to, according to him.

"This levy was first passed in 1980 by the community and every five years since then it's been renewed. So, we're really fortunate here in Perrysburg to have a community that recognized the value and has been supportive of this," Hosler said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the district's traditional ways of getting the word out about the levy this year, he said. So, this year leaders decided to hold a virtual town hall for voters.

"Participating, logging on, being able to submit questions through chat; that's really what's attractive about this type of format. So, we're looking forward to it," Hosler said.

The virtual town hall for the levy renewal will be this Thursday at 7 p.m. You can watch it here. More information on the district's levy can be found on their website.

