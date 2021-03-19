Perrysburg Schools board member accused of taking sensitive documents; removed from meetings

Eric Benington, the board's vice president, claims Kelly Ewbank took confidential documents containing salary tables and negotiation options from a private meeting.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Schools Board of Education has disciplined one of its members after she allegedly took sensitive documents from a private board meeting.

It was all caught on surveillance video from a Perrysburg School Board executive session earlier this month.

Eric Benington, the board's vice president, says it shows board member Kelly Ewbank removing two pages from a sensitive negotiation packet and then leaving with them.

"Being that these are materials related to union negotiations. It would certainly be concerning that you know the union may perceive some unfair practice had occurred which was really what drove the concern and some subsequent action," said Benington.

He says when the documents went missing, all board members were asked if they had them, but each of them said no.

That's when Ray Pohlman, the school board president, decided to look through surveillance video from that night.

"I do know that Mrs. Ewbank sat down and saw the tape. Mr. Pohlman and her walked through the tape together and she believes, she maintains that, and has said in the media that she didn't take anything out of the executive session," said Benington.

But Benington says he saw her take the papers with his own eyes. They're confidential because they contain salary tables and negotiation options.

He says because of the transparency they owe the people of Perrysburg, Ewbank was removed from having full access to union meetings held in executive session.

He says the board is taking the steps in order to protect the process of the negotiations.

"Keeping the trust of the community and setting the example. We hold our administration, we hold our students, we hold the staff, the teachers of very high standard. We hold ourselves, the board, to a very high standard," said Benington.

WTOL 11 reached out to Ewbank through email, asking for her side of the story.

She sent back a statement saying, "I have not done anything wrong. I will use this situation to try to improve our schools. I’ve never misused or shared any confidential information."