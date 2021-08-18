Perrysburg Schools reporting new COVID-19 cases in district

He said while masks are still not required despite Gov. Mike DeWine strongly urging school leaders to mandate them, the district is watching this closely.



"That certainly weighs heavily on us and we've been talking to medical professionals across the state about what they're seeing and what their medical recommendations are," Hosler said.



He said the district is also keeping a close eye on what's happening in Cincinnati and around the state.



"Were fortunate here we're not at those levels, but we understand how this works ," he said. "We've seen the movie before and so were looking at things closely."



If things get worse, Hosler said there will be a change. He also says the district is asking for grace and patience from families.



"We certainly respect the right of parents to want to have say in what's happening with their children and like those parents, our goal is to keep kids in school," Hosler said. "And right now wearing a mask with quarantine guidelines is a good way to do that."



When it comes to athletics, both indoors and outdoors, Hosler said there are no changes yet, but if things get to a point where this is significant spread, the district will have to look at things again.