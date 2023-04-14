Two Perrysburg food spots have licenses suspended by health board

The Wood County Health Department gave Nedley's Ice Cream and Yum Yummy one and two-week suspensions, respectively, due to repeated health code violations.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department voted unanimously Thursday to suspend the food licenses for a Chinese restaurant and ice cream shop in Perrysburg.

Yum Yummy, on Fremont Pike, had its license suspended for two weeks. Nedley's Ice Cream, on East South Boundary Street, had its license suspended for one week.

"It's a process we try to avoid because it's such a lengthy, drawn-out process," Lana Glore, WCHD environmental health director, said.

Yum Yummy and Nedley's were found guilty of a combined 13 critical violations in their latest inspections.

Glore said many of the violations were repeat offenses the department has observed for months.

"The repeat of critical violations are the ones we pay attention to," Glore said.

Yum Yummy's violations included food at risk of contamination, unclean surfaces, unclean utensils and food being held at the wrong temperature.

Nedley's report also includes cases of unclean utensils and surfaces. Nedley's report also said the person in charge at the time of the inspection didn't know the right cleaning procedures and employees were also uninformed.

"We want to see them open, and we want them to continue to provide their services to the community," WCHD Commissioner Ben Robison said. "We want to work with them through that process."

Robison said the restaurants will now have to go through more follow-up inspections in order to get re-approved. In the meantime, the restaurants will be closed to the public.