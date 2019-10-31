PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg resident Cory Knaggs is the latest member of Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" Club after using a seat belt saved him from serious injury in a crash earlier this year.

Knaggs was presented with a certificate Thursday by members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol to recognize that his seat belt saved him from life-threatening injuries in a crash in Ottawa in June.

"Cory is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts," said Lt. Brett Gockstetter of the Sandusky Post. "Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time."

In 2018, 419 people were killed in crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The "Saved by the Belt" Club, a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies, highlights people who have benefited from their decision to use their seat belt in hopes they will inspire others to do the same.