Perrysburg's population growth puts pressure school district to expand

City growth is usually a good thing. Families and businesses see the potential and want to call the city home, but it's putting pressure on Perrysburg Schools.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg is growing. If the new businesses and houses aren't proof, data from the United States Census Bureau shows nearly 4,500 people moving to the city between April 2010 and April 2020.

"Perrysburg is still in the midst of a growth spurt that has been going on for the past two decades. And there is still more growth on the horizon," Executive Director of the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Tim Ansted, said in a text message Monday night.

With more people moving to the city, Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said the district is in a tough spot. The number of students will outpace the number of classrooms if they don't make changes.

"We know that in Perrysburg, it's a destination district and people want to be here. Many of those people bring their families. That's a great thing," Hosler said.

But as those numbers increase, so does student enrollment. The district's classroom space isn't keeping up with growth.

"Four years ago we were doing okay, but we understand now that those pressure points have moved to the high school and back to the elementary," Hosler said.

Ansted sent WTOL 11 the following statement about the city's growth:

"New businesses are targeting Perrysburg because of its location and access to an educated workforce. The average household income levels are some of the highest in the area. Couple that with a low cost of living and Perrysburg becomes a very desirable area to open a business.

Individuals and families are coming to Perrysburg because of its small-town feel and pace. Quality of life is a huge factor to living in Perrysburg. Also having a Top 10 school district makes Perrysburg a target for families relocating to Northwest Ohio. Our strong schools have been a major part of our community’s growth. It’s a balancing act between managing the growth and keeping our schools competitive with the top districts in the state."

That's why the district is considering putting a levy on the ballot to expand some of the district's elementary schools, add a new elementary school and expand Perrysburg High School.

Hosler said more space is needed with new homes popping up near the high school and Hull Prairie Intermediate School.

"That corridor is where all the growth is happening," Hosler said. "We really don't have an elementary school out that way. We know that's an area where we'd be interested in seeing a school be built."