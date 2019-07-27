PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Police located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Friday.

Sydney Lauren Brown had been missing since around midnight on July 26.

She is 16 years old, 5'2" tall and 110 lbs. Brown has hazel eyes and brown hair that goes down to her waist.

Authorities say she may have run away. They believe she could be in the Bowling Green area with an unknown male.

If you know where she is, or have any information that could help officers locate her, call the Perrysburg Police Division at 419-872-8001.