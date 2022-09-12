Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones named public safety director

He will continue to perform his duties as police chief while overseeing the police and fire departments.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones is now the city's director of public safety.

Mayor Tom Mackin made the recommendation to city council and the appointment was confirmed during Tuesday's meeting. Chief Jones was sworn in after the vote.

“I am excited for this opportunity," Chief Jones said. "The collaboration with both police and fire divisions will ensure that we are providing the best safety forces for the citizens of Perrysburg."

Chief Jones has worked for Perrysburg police for 18 years. He served as a detective before being appointed chief in 2019.