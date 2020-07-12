Perrysburg police to begin using body cameras

The Perrysburg Police Division has been using in-car cameras for five years. The new system will include body cameras for officers on patrol.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police officers are phasing in body worn cameras for all on patrol officers over the next two weeks, according to a news release sent by the division on Monday.

While the Perrysburg Police Division has used in-car camera systems for the last five years, body cameras will be new to the department and patrols. The camera will be worn on the outer layer of an officer's uniform while out on patrol.

The body cameras will be able to record audio and video during traffic stops, field interviews arrests and critical incidents. Division administrators will use them to conduct reviews of officer-citizen contacts for quality control and to investigate citizen complaints.