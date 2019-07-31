PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The City of Perrysburg is partnering with one of the largest toy makers in the world to do some good for the environment.

The Hasbro toy recycling program collects donated toys and turns them into materials like furniture and playgrounds.

Perrysburg is trying the program for the first time this week. You can drop off your toys through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summer Recreation Building at Municipal Park.

Once collected, the toys and games are separated by composition and processed into raw materials. These materials are then used to make new recycled products.

"We have all these toys that we don't use. You can bring them here rather than just throw them away in the dumpster. They will recycle them and make sure they're used the proper way, and it teaches your kids to do the right thing as well," Andrea Whiting, who is a parent, said.