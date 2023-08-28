Police: Perrysburg park sees 8 vehicle break-ins in 2 weeks

If valuables are in your vehicle, either keep them with you or hide it where them out of view of the windows, Perrsyburg police Sgt. Jerrod Parsell said.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Multiple cars in Perrysburg's Rotary Community Park parking lot were broken into over the past two weeks. Items including purses, wallets, checks and credit cards have been stolen from eight cars, according to the Perrysburg Police Department.

Police are following leads on two suspect vehicles, Sgt. Jerrod Parsell, a Perrysburg police detective, said.

"Using cameras that we have throughout our parks and also the city's ALPR cameras which recently installed, we were able to pinpoint two different suspect vehicles, both rental vehicles, that we're following numerous leads on," Parsell said.

Park patrons said it's the wake up call they needed to lock their doors.

If valuables are in your vehicle, either keep them with you or hide it where them out of view of the windows, he said.

Parsell said while monitoring social media he has also seen related crimes posted to Facebook. But he said those crimes are not reflected in the number of reported crimes.

He said it's hard to identify patterns and catch suspects if crimes aren't reported.

"We monitor Facebook at times, there are different social media aspects, but we are not constantly monitoring it as police reports. So if they see something, they need to contact the police and we can come actually speak to them about that," Parsell said.

Ross Aiello was playing pickleball at the park on Saturday when he said he heard the sound of breaking glass. Now, he'll be sure to lock up all his valuables.