PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Municipal Court is making changes to its daily operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The presiding judge has made the following temporary orders in alignment with the ongoing response to COVID-19:

Continuing Operations - All felony and in-custody cases will continue as scheduled.

All felony and in-custody cases will continue as scheduled. Traffic (TRD) Cases - Effective Wednesday, March 25, all traffic cases will be canceled and rescheduled after May 17. This includes all arraignment hearings, pre-trial conferences, plea hearings, motion hearings and all trials on all traffic designated (TRD) cases. Traffic probation violation hearings will be canceled and rescheduled.

Effective Wednesday, March 25, all traffic cases will be canceled and rescheduled after May 17. This includes all arraignment hearings, pre-trial conferences, plea hearings, motion hearings and all trials on all traffic designated (TRD) cases. Traffic probation violation hearings will be canceled and rescheduled. OVI (TRC) Cases - Effective Wednesday, March 25, all OVI designated (TRC) cases, with the exception of arraignment hearings, will be canceled and rescheduled.

Effective Wednesday, March 25, all OVI designated (TRC) cases, with the exception of arraignment hearings, will be canceled and rescheduled. Jury Trial(s) - No jury trial will take place until after May 17.

No jury trial will take place until after May 17. Criminal Cases (Misdemeanor) - Effective Wednesday, March 25, all non-violent misdemeanor criminal cases scheduled through May 15, will be canceled and rescheduled. The following case types will proceed as scheduled:

Domestic violence, assault, child endangering, child enticement, aggravated menacing, unlawful restraint, menacing, menacing by stalking, violation of protection order, telephone harassment, vehicular homicide and any attempt, complicity or conspiracy to commit any of the aforementioned offenses. Any sexually oriented offenses, including attempted importuning, sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, voyeurism, attempted illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, attempted child enticement with sexual motivation, unlawful restraint with sexual motivation and any attempt, complicity or conspiracy to commit any of the aforementioned offenses.

Probation Supervision Reporting - All probation supervision reporting shall take place via telephone unless specifically ordered by the probation department or the court.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | Ohio's confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 564, with 8 deaths

RELATED: UTMC Medical Center lab can now test for COVID-19

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus