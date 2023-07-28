Perrysburg mayor to recommend city administrator candidate Aug. 1

The mayor will recommend Joe Fawcett, who currently works as the director of public services and as an administrator for the city of Bowling Green, for the position.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin on Aug. 1 will recommend a candidate for the vacant city administrator position., city spokesperson Marie Dunn announced in a press release Friday.

Joe Fawcett, the current director of public services and assistant municipal administrator for the city of Bowling Green, will be recommended for the position at a special meeting Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Perrysburg City Council chambers.

“I am confident that Joe will bring a wealth of knowledge that will benefit the City of Perrysburg,” Mackin said in the press release. “Joe is a conscientious, outgoing, driven, and mission-oriented individual who will be a great addition to our city.”

Fawcett is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard.

The city administrator position has been vacant since Feb. 10, when Bridgette Kabat resigned and moved on to an unspecified position elsewhere in northwest Ohio after an anonymous complaint forwarded to the state auditor's office levied accusations against Kabat and two other city officials.

The complaint alleged that Kabat's husband benefitted from city contracts.

The Ohio Auditor's Office confirmed to WTOL 11 in December that it was investigating the city of Perrysburg, but provided no further details about the specifics of the investigation.