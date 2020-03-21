PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen people come together to help their family, their neighbors and even their local businesses. Local food spots are staying open with takeout and pickup options.

A Perrysburg resident is encouraging others to eat local with a twist on a typical board game: Bingo.

Chris Schultz and his family have lived in Perrysburg for over a decade and wanted to do something to support their favorite restaurants.

"Wanted it to be fun, so I saw actually a scavenger hunt for kids to do something at home while they're off from school in the form of a bingo card," he said, "so I'm like let's do that."

Schultz said he had to do some research but he finally made up the card with two dozen local businesses.

He said the response has been amazing.

"Grocery stores being kind of crazy right now," he said, "eating out is easier and probably more sanitary."

Some owners of the businesses on the bingo board appreciate the support.

"There's been an overwhelming desire to help local businesses and local restaurants during this time," Odd Fodder owner Scott Bowman said. "It's been absolutely mind blowing how many people have come together and say they want to do that."

Bowman opened his first restaurant more than five years ago right when the Toledo water crisis hit and said he learned from that experience. Schultz and him believe this situation is bringing out the best in communities.

"I hope this sends the kids and especially Gavin here a positive message on how to support the community here in tough times," Schultz said.

Odd Fodder and Bento donated gift cards to anyone that completes a line on the bingo card.

Schultz said he hopes this simple way of supporting local businesses unites everyone not just now but even when things return to normal.

