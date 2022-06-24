Way Public Library honors fiscal officer retiring after 50 years

Karen Brigode received a proclamation for her work after 50 years of service at Perrysburg's Way Public Library.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It was a day of celebration at Perrysburg's Way Public Library as one of their own closed a chapter on 50 years.

Perrysburg native Karen Brigode was the library's fiscal officer. Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin honored her Friday with a proclamation for her 50 years of hard work.

On the proclamation honored Brigode for always looking for ways to improve the library and citizen services.

Throughout her career, Brigode couldn't recall a specific moment that was her favorite, but she did say she always enjoyed the people who visited the library.

"It's hard to say over 50 years," she said. "Just working with the public, seeing all the public coming through, watching the little ones grow up, bringing their little kids in."

Co-workers, friends and community members came to join her at the "finish line" themed event as it was decorated with checkered flags, cars and cones.

Also at the event was Mediterranean food, desserts, soft beverages and other decorations to celebrate the big day.

Brigode said she was overwhelmed by the event and the recognition she was given, but said the support from her staff members was amazing as well.

These same staff members were the ones who who would describe her work as "impeccable," which was expressed on the proclamation.

Her last day will officially be Thursday. After that, she said she plans to take it easier by just sitting at home, reading and taking care of her herself.

