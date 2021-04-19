Perrysburg HS student charged with menacing over alleged threat

The student was sent to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.

A Perrysburg student is in the Wood County Juvenile Justice Center after being charged with menacing for an alleged threat at Perrysburg High School.

According to Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short, another student reported a threat to PHS administration and an investigation was opened. The student said a classmate made a comment perceived as a threat at the end of the school day on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, the Perrysburg school resource officer made contact with the student and the student's family. The Wood County Juvenile Prosecutor ordered that the student be sent to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday and the student remains lodged there.

The investigation by the Perrysburg Police Department is ongoing. Short said because of the ongoing police investigation and the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act, the district cannot comment further on the matter.

"We are grateful for the students who reported this to school officials," Short said Monday. "It is important that when students 'see something, say something.' We also appreciate the work of our SRO who followed up immediately on the alleged threat."